Rockville man killed in stabbing

Posted: Fri Jun 15 19:33:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 15 19:33:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

skelton from rockville. emergency crews took skelton to the hospital for stab wounds. that's where he later died. authorities say an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. one person has been arrested in connection to this incident. he is dana harris. authorities say the situation began as a domestic incident between skelton and his estranged wife. police say harris is a friend of the wife. an illinois judge
