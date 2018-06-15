Clear

ISU Blood Drive

blood center had a blood drive at indiana state university. the summer undergraduate research program hosted it. one indiana state employee says she donates all the time. "i feel like personally it's like a duty that i can do to help others. and it doesn't cost me anything except maybe thirty miniutes of my time." you can donate anytime at the indiana blood center here in terre haute.
