Speech to Text for Borrowed Hearts continues to help foster parents

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

parent with little time to prepare. it sounds like a daunting task. but a thrift store in terre haute aims to help folks in these situations the best they can. news 10s garrett brown found out this store also needs a little help themselves. yes rondrell, in the wabash valley there are roughly three hundred kids in the foster system. half of those kids have no relatives to go to. that's why borrowed hearts here behind me wants to continue helping these families and kids in need. chinoah johnson has been a foster parent for many kids in need for over three years. she loves helping kids that are in need of a new home. but with each phone call she's prepared for the issues that could lie ahead. "its can be very stressful especially when you get a call and they need you to pick up the child within the next hour or so. your scrambling thinking what do i need, how do i get there, how do i get someone to come watch my kids while i go get a new kid and it can be very stressful." that's why she comes to borrowed hearts on a weekly basis to shop or help. it's a thrift shop for foster families providing clothes, toys and other needs. so far since its grand opening in the life center they have made quite the difference. "and so because of them just in 2018 we've helped a hundred and twenty five kids just out of the life center." they currently have plenty of donations. but right now they are in need of two things. volunteers and storage for clothes. the store says they aren't looking for people to work full time. just enough to help whenever they have a chance. "we encourage families to volunteer and they can bring their children if they're old enough to help sort and we've just got lots of work and lots of jobs. we've got toys they can go through for us." borrowed hearts does have future goals to expand their operation. as well as inspire others to become foster parents themselves. but johnson hopes people will volunteer a little of their time first to help those who are in need. "i know what its like to stress over resources and financial situations but you also want to open your heart and your home. so this basically helps me help more." now if you would like to learn more about the facility or volunteering therewe'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in terre hatue, im news 10s garrett brown. back to you. [b14]don smith auction preview-vo headon organizers are calling it the auction of the year.. and it's