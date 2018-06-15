Clear

It's getting hot in here, Kevin breaks down the forecast

It's getting hot in here, Kevin breaks down the forecast

Posted: Fri Jun 15 14:39:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 15 14:39:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for It's getting hot in here, Kevin breaks down the forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 73. south wind 3 to 6 mph. low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny and hot, with a high near 95. heat index values as high as 103. south southwest wind diversity" in terre haute "tomorrow". we'll have information "on a
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Poor air quality.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It