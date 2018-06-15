Speech to Text for Don Smith Auction Preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local racing scene. his collection is up for auction starting this weekend. photojournalist john timm got a sneak peek at what you can bid on. ////////// -normand: "well we've been working the past five months preparing for the auctions of the don smith collections." "my name is normand gallivan. i'm the president of gallivan's auctioneers and appraisers." "we haven't seen one quite like this. we are talking approximatley 170 cars. a hundrend are passenger cars and the rest are race cars ranging from quarter midgets to midgets, sprint cars, champ cars and indy cars." "this collection has something for everybody. we have a stock car driven by a.j. foyt. the delorean is right behind the building we're standing in." "my favorite car is the "gto". this is it right here. this is a 1966 gto convertible. it has a 389 engine, it's been fully blue printed and restored and this car is in fantastic condition. i grew up in this era and the gto was a car that i always loved but couldn't afford." "the pric range will vary from maybe five thousand to five hundred thousand and possibly more depending on the crowd." "we've been working on this project since january and we feel as though we got to almost know don by going though all of his stuff. don loved people and i'm sure he will be looking down on this sale and be happy that other people are going to get to enjoy the things that he did." //////// here's a look at this weekend's events. "tomorrow".. "firearms", "hunting" and "sportsman collectibles" will all be up for grabs. "the auction" starts at "10"- o'clock in the morning. then.. "on sunday".. you can bi "on antiques" and "collectibles". "that portion" starts at "1"- o'clock in the afternoon. it's all happening "at smith's property". people will park "at the terre haute regional airport" and be shuttled. we've linked you to more information "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com".