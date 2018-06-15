Clear

Printing and Pancakes

Printing and Pancakes

Posted: Fri Jun 15 14:32:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 15 14:32:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Printing and Pancakes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"through breakfast food"! "this morning".. kids got to print pancakes "at the vigo county public library". they used "the pancake bot"! and...here's how it works! you make a design on the computer.. then, "the robot printer" makes it "with pancake batter". "the library" hopes this progra "sparks imagination"! /////// /////// it's a fun introduction to technology. maybe it'll make them more interested in how these things work and how they get translated into real life applications. ////// as you can see.. there was "a full house". "the library" runs this program "several times a year". [b20]tease 1-vo headon "a group".. keeping
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Poor air quality.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It