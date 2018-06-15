Speech to Text for Clark County gun legislation resolution

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

turned "concern over gun legislation". "into action". "the board".. passed a resolution "opposing state gun legislation". we 1st told you.. "the board" was talking about this possibility "in april". "the state of illinois".. is considering legislation.. that would "limit some gun ownership". "clark county's resolution".. states the laws and proposals violate "people's constitutional rights". "the resolution" also claims.. "the state laws" have negative impact on gun businesses in the county. "board members" took-out the language .. that would've created "a sanctuary county status". "president donald trump".. has