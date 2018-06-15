Speech to Text for PLUS Graduation at WVCF

correcitonal facility" .. is helping to rehabilitate inmates. news 10's "bureau chief" "gary brian".. attended graduation today. he explains the doors this opportunity opens for many. //////// "a graduation happened here today and the wabash valley correctional facility. it's all part of a program called plus, which is giving offenders a second chance." "plus" or purposeful living units serve, offers inmates alternatives to rehabilitation. the purpose is to help offenders change their way of thinking and life. inmates take classes three times a week and can several different modules. the sixteen month program also offers offenders the opportunity to particpate in community service. examples include quilt making, sewing, and other crafts. inmates will produce goods that are then donating to communities in need. the graduation today marks the completion of this program by the inmates. for edward ivy, the program has changed the way he handles problems. "i used to be if it was bad then it was a domino effect, everything else would be bad. the plus program has taught me that you do not have to be a prisoner of your circumstances. you can overcome your circumstances with a positive attitude and the right outlook." "officals tell me 88 inmates graduated today. in carlilse, gary brian, news 10."