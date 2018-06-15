Speech to Text for Nathan Derickson back in court on Friday

teen was back in court today. in the hearing.. we learned "nathan derickson" tested "positive".. "for t-h-c" in a routine test. "but derickson's attorney said".. "the positive test".. is because he is prescribed "c-b-d oil". "the state argues".. failing to report that medication "is a direct violation of his agreement". "police".. accuse "derickson" of shooting and killing "garrett sands" at a house party. after the shooting.. "the court" ordered "derickson" "t home detention". "the judge" wants to hear from experts.. before making a decision "on today's development". "another court date".. is set "for the end of june". "online court records show" tha "derickson" is no longer in jail. he had a bond set at "25"- thousand-dollars, no "10"-percent allowed. "a program".. "at the wabash valley