Nathan Derickson back in court on Friday

Posted: Fri Jun 15 14:23:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 15 14:23:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

teen was back in court today. in the hearing.. we learned "nathan derickson" tested "positive".. "for t-h-c" in a routine test. "but derickson's attorney said".. "the positive test".. is because he is prescribed "c-b-d oil". "the state argues".. failing to report that medication "is a direct violation of his agreement". "police".. accuse "derickson" of shooting and killing "garrett sands" at a house party. after the shooting.. "the court" ordered "derickson" "t home detention". "the judge" wants to hear from experts.. before making a decision "on today's development". "another court date".. is set "for the end of june". "online court records show" tha "derickson" is no longer in jail. he had a bond set at "25"- thousand-dollars, no "10"-percent allowed. "a program".. "at the wabash valley
