New information on accused Mattoon school shooter

New information on accused Mattoon school shooter

Posted: Fri Jun 15 14:20:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 15 14:20:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

state's attorney" has file "for an extended jurisdiction" "in the juvenile suspect's case". it means.. there could be "potential sentences" for a suspect as a juvenile and as an adult. under this method .. "juveniles" also have the right "to a jury trial". "the shooting".. happened last september "at mattoon high school". "2"-students were hurt. "the next hearing".. is scheduled "for july 6th". "a judge".. will likely make a ruling on the matter "at that time". [b6]nathan derickson back in court-vo mug "a teenager".. accused of shooting and killing another
