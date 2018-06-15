Speech to Text for New information on accused Mattoon school shooter

state's attorney" has file "for an extended jurisdiction" "in the juvenile suspect's case". it means.. there could be "potential sentences" for a suspect as a juvenile and as an adult. under this method .. "juveniles" also have the right "to a jury trial". "the shooting".. happened last september "at mattoon high school". "2"-students were hurt. "the next hearing".. is scheduled "for july 6th". "a judge".. will likely make a ruling on the matter "at that time". [b6]nathan derickson back in court-vo mug "a teenager".. accused of shooting and killing another