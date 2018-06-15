Clear
Diversity Walk

Happening tomorrow, June 16th @ 8am at 7th and Wabash.

Posted: Fri Jun 15 11:36:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 15 12:06:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

from the hamilton center and lynn hughes. they're talking about the diversity walk.. happening tomorrow, june 16 in downtown terre haute. the walk starts at vcsc parking lot at 7th and wabash. registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and begins at 9:30 a.m. this walk is free! if you want any more information -- go to diversitywalk.org.
Dangerous heat & humidity. Poor air quality.
