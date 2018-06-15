Clear
Pet Saver Friday June 15th

Terre Haute Humane Society has this beautiful sweet girl up for adoption. She been there 454 days. Mix breed about 6 years old.

here !!! /////// chevelle is a "6" year old. has been at the terre haute humane society for "454" days!! contact 232-0293. [f2]weather recap-2shot still tracking highs for the afternoon near 90. then, clear still tracking highs for the still tracking highs for the afternoon near 90. then, clear but not as cool tonight with a low near 70. sunny and hot tomorrow, a high at 93. the feel like temperature could jump into the 100s. mostly clear tomorrow night low at 72. celebrate dad inside if you can, hot and sunny a high near 94. have a great weekend! that's it.. for "news 10 at midday".
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Poor air quality.
