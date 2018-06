Speech to Text for Nathan Derickson back in court

NATHAN DERICKSON IS BACK IN JAIL THIS MID-DAY. POLICE BELIVE THE TEENAGER ACCIDENTALLY SHOT AND KILLED "GARRETT SANDS". THE COURT ORDERED DERICKSON TO HOME DETENTION AFTER THE CRIME. HIS ROUTINE DRUG TEST **JUST CAME BACK POSITIVE FOR "T-H-C". THIS IS A VIOLATION OF HIS TERMS. DERICKSON'S ATTORNEY SAYS HE'S PRESCRIBED "C-B-D" OIL BY A PSYCHOLOGIST. HE ARGUES THIS IS THE REASON THE DRUG TEST CAME BACK POSITIVE. THE STATE DOESN'T BELIEVE THIS CLAIM -- AND SAYS THIS IS A **DIRECT VIOLATION. THE JUDGE WANTS TO HEAR FROM EXPERTS BEFORE MAKING A DECISION. ANOTHER COURT DATE IS SET FOR THE END OF JUNE. DERICKSON REMAINS IN JAIL ON A "25-THOUSAND DOLLAR" BOND.