Central Indiana police agencies warning of IRS scam phone calls

Several police agencies across central Indiana are alerting residents about IRS scam phone calls after receiving complaints, and in some cases, receiving the calls themselves.

across central indiana are alerting people about i-r-s scam phone calls. that's after -- receiving complaints, and in some cases, receiving the calls themselves. one voicemail recording threatens local police -- will take someone into custody ! that's if -- they don't return the call within 24 hours. the i-r-s says -- it does not call and leave pre-recorded messages... asking for a call back. it also does not call to demand immediate payment -- using a specific payment method. the i-r-s will first mail a bill to a taxpayer -- who owes taxes. the indiana department of education has opened
