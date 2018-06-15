Speech to Text for Central Indiana police agencies warning of IRS scam phone calls

across central indiana are alerting people about i-r-s scam phone calls. that's after -- receiving complaints, and in some cases, receiving the calls themselves. one voicemail recording threatens local police -- will take someone into custody ! that's if -- they don't return the call within 24 hours. the i-r-s says -- it does not call and leave pre-recorded messages... asking for a call back. it also does not call to demand immediate payment -- using a specific payment method. the i-r-s will first mail a bill to a taxpayer -- who owes taxes.