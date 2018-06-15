Speech to Text for New grandstand construction set to begin after fair

it's one of the most talked about weeks of the year. news 10's kiley thomas is live in cayuga -- to explain why this tradition is unlike any other for the community. ////////////// live at fairgrounds! quiet right now -- but that won't be the case later today. there will be fair food -- tractor pulls -- and of course "4-h" competition. we have some special guests with us this morning who play a major role in fair! names: 1. most looking forward to? 2. why so important? 3. second summer without grandstands after destroyed in fire -- what memories? it's a tradition unlike any other. if you live in vermillion county -- or visit the area -- it doesn't take long until the fair makes its way into conversation. that's why people were shocked when the historic grandstands were destroyed in a fire last year. the fire marshall says the cause was undetermiened -- but many local fire crews believe it was arson. i've heard countless stories from people -- who say some of their best memories include those grandstands. i spoke with the fair board earlier. they say -- this will be the last summer with the temporary stands. the board tells me they will begin construction of the new grandstands immediately after the fair. until then -- the county has a week full of fun in store. we have the full schedule -- on our website. live in cayuga -- kt news 10. get ready for a hot and steamy weekend! the sky will become mainly sunny today with a high at 90. then, clear but not as cool tonight with a low near 70. sunny