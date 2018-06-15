Pros That Know

Clear
Dr. Sharma, healthy colon and techniques.

gist. when we do the colonoscopy, we put the camera inside the colon. it goes all the way into the colon, and if we see a polyp, which is like a small growth or a small mushroom in the colon, we can remove this polyp using special techniques we have. we can use a snare, we can take biopsies, and we can remove the polyp. when we remove the polyp, it decreases your risk of colon cancer. the human colon is about 5 feet long, it goes all the way from your left groin to your right groin, so when we do the colonoscopy, a good one should go all the way to the cecum, so that we can carefully and clearly map out your colon. we actually use carbon dioxide insufflation, where we make sure your exam is comfortable. so, with our techniques and technology, not only do you have a high quality exam, you also have a very comfortably exam. we use sedation and anesthesia, and we have very well trained anesthesia professionals. so you will not feel a thing. the best way to reach us is to call our friendly staff at 812-814-3417. you can also go on our website and learn more about our practice." good news from the indiana commission --
