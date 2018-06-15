Clear

A sunny sky and dangerously hot temperatures are expected for your Father's Day weekend!

Friday: Slight chance of rain during the first part of the day. Partly sunny. Becoming hot and humid. High: 90° Friday night: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 69°

Posted: Fri Jun 15 03:32:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 15 03:36:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for A sunny sky and dangerously hot temperatures are expected for your Father's Day weekend!

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mainly sunny today with a high at 90. then, clear but not as cool tonight with a low near 70. sunny and hot tomorrow, a high at 93. the feel like temperature could jump into the 100s. mostly clear tomorrow night low at 72. celebrate dad inside if you can, hot and sunny a high near 94. have a great weekend! weekend! the sky will become mainly sunny today with a high at 90. then, clear but not as cool tonight with a low near 70. sunny and hot tomorrow, a high at 93. the feel like temperature could jump into the 100s. mostly clear tomorrow night low at 72. celebrate dad inside if you can, hot and sunny a high near 94. have a great weekend! a look at the morning's top weekend! the sky will become mainly sunny today with a high at 90. then, clear but not as cool tonight with a low near 70. sunny and hot tomorrow, a high at 93. the feel like temperature could jump into the 100s. mostly clear tomorrow night low at 72. celebrate dad inside if you can, hot and sunny a high near 94. have a great weekend! a look at the morning's top stories we're following for weekend! the sky will become mainly sunny today with a high at 90. then, clear but not as cool tonight with a low near 70. sunny and hot tomorrow, a high at 93. the feel like temperature could jump into the 100s. mostly clear tomorrow night low at 72. celebrate dad inside if you can, hot and sunny a high near 94. have a great weekend! a look at the morning's top stories we're following for weekend! the sky will become mainly sunny today with a high at 90. then, clear but not as cool tonight with a low near 70. sunny and hot tomorrow, a high at 93. the feel like temperature could jump into the 100s. mostly clear tomorrow night low at 72. celebrate dad inside if you can, hot and sunny a high near 94. have a great weekend! a look at the morning's top stories we're following for you.. straight ahead on news 10 this weekend! the sky will become mainly sunny today with a high at 90. then, clear but not as cool tonight with a low near 70. sunny and hot tomorrow, a high at 93. the feel like temperature could jump into the 100s. mostly clear tomorrow night low at 72. celebrate dad inside if you can, hot and sunny a high near 94. have a great weekend! weekend! the sky will become mainly sunny today with a high at 90. then, clear but not as cool tonight with a low near 70. sunny and hot tomorrow, a high at 93. the feel like temperature could jump into the 100s. mostly clear tomorrow night low at 72. celebrate dad inside if you can, hot and sunny a high near 94. have a great weekend! a look at the morning's top stories we're following for weekend! the sky will become mainly sunny today with a high at 90. then, clear but not as cool tonight with a low near 70. sunny and hot tomorrow, a high at 93. the
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Danger hot ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It