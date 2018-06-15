Speech to Text for Boyll hired at Marshall

it's new guy.. jared boyll has been named the lions' new head coach.. he replaces todd evers.. who left marshall to become the a-d at monrovia.. boyll spent the past three years as an assistant coach under evers.. he's a former four-year starter for the lions and was an all-state linebacker on the 20-11 quarterfinal team and the 2009 semi-final team.