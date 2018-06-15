Clear

Boyll hired at Marshall

Lions hire former player Jared Boyll.

it's new guy.. jared boyll has been named the lions' new head coach.. he replaces todd evers.. who left marshall to become the a-d at monrovia.. boyll spent the past three years as an assistant coach under evers.. he's a former four-year starter for the lions and was an all-state linebacker on the 20-11 quarterfinal team and the 2009 semi-final team. [f9]andrew luck big picture-vo the indianapolis colts officially wrap
