Rex walk off over Danville

games .. they've lost two in a row but hope to snap that streak tonight.. the rex back at bob warn field hosting the danville dans.. bottom of the 1st.. zach milam at the plate.. the terre haute kid knocks it up the middle.. that brings justin jenkins in to score.. rex tie this game 1-1.. later in the inning.. jalbert melo continues the string of hits.. he lines it into shallow left.. the throw in would be cut off and the rex get another run on the board.. terre haute now up 2-1.. and it keeps coming early.. still in the 1st.. craig shepard pushes it past the shortstop.. two more runs in.. a big first inning leaves the rex ahead 4-1.. rockville's dalton laney on the mound for terre haute ... he gets a strikeout to end the inning.. laney strikes out four in four innings.. just two runs allowed.. game all tied in the bottom of the 9th.. melo with a chance for a walk-off .. its hit deep to left.. comes up a foot short and bounces off the wall.. melo is aboard with a leadoff double.. and up steps roby enriquez for the rex.. and he's had enough.. he pulls a liner to right and that will do it.. the terre haute rex back in the win column.. walk it off roby enriquez.. the rex get the dub.. 9-8 over the dans. ........he battled and kept us in the game and we got the win.