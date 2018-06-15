Speech to Text for INDOT Open House at Terre Haute South

the opportunity to share your concerns. in-dot is holding a series of open house meetings. the first one took place tonight at terre haute south vigo high school. news 10 spoke with debbie calder. she's a representative of in-dot. she says in-dot has a record breaking number of projects. "there's a lot of orange barrels and cones out there so please watch for not only our construction crews and those projects but we have our maintencance crews out on a daily basis doing work as well." calder also talked about the "next level" signs you may have seen all over the wabash valley. she says they're a reminder that in-dot wants to protect the infrastructure the state already has.