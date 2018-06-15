Speech to Text for Will this weather stick around for the weekend?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high near 90. calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low low around 64. light east southeast wind. friday a 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. friday night low around 64. light east southeast wind. friday a 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 69. south low around 64. light east soutast wind. friday a 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 69. south low around 64. light east southeast wind. friday a 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. friday night low around 64. light east southeast wind. friday a 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 69. south low around 64. light east southeast wind. friday a 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. friday night low around 64. light east southeast wind. friday a 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 69. south low around 64. light east southeast wind. friday a 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming south low around 64. light east southeast wind. friday a 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. friday night