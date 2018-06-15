Clear

Strawberry Fest brings in big crowds

Posted: Thu Jun 14 19:40:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 19:40:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

treats today! "musician singing" first congregational church held its annual strawberry fest. you could eat some delicious strawberries, ice cream and biscuits. there was also live music. news 10 spoke with organizers. they say today was the perfect day to get out and have a little fun. "you know our world seems to be filled with so many problems and concerns. i think people just need a day or time where they can come out and forget their concerns and worries. meet friends and have a great time." this was the 30th year for the event. the indianapolis colts wrapped up mini-camp today.
