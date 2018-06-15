Speech to Text for Strawberry Fest brings in big crowds

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

treats today! "musician singing" first congregational church held its annual strawberry fest. you could eat some delicious strawberries, ice cream and biscuits. there was also live music. news 10 spoke with organizers. they say today was the perfect day to get out and have a little fun. "you know our world seems to be filled with so many problems and concerns. i think people just need a day or time where they can come out and forget their concerns and worries. meet friends and have a great time." this was the 30th year for the event. the indianapolis colts wrapped up mini-camp today.