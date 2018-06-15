Speech to Text for Thursday night's city council meeting

representatives of "sony d-a- d-c" to appear for a hearing regarding the company's tax abatements. good evening and welcome to news 10 on myfox 10. you'll remember sony announced lay-offs several months ago. the city council found the company is non-compliant because it failed to file the necessary paperwork regarding it's tax abatements. news 10's heather good is live outside city hall. she joins us now with more on what happens next. patrece... for a company to get a tax abatement... they often pledge to create a certain number of jobs and offer certain salaries. any changes over time are reflected in what's called a c-f-1 form. tonight the terre haute city council learned sony dadc failed to file that form... making the company non- complaint. now represantives of sony dadc will be asked to a special hearing to explain why the paperwork was not done. councilman karrum nasser explains... this happened last year. at that time the company explained the demand for it's products -- like blu-rays and c- d's -- was dwindling due to streaming services. when asked if the company should continue to have taxes abated... nasser said they've been good nieghbors. "sony doesn't just make blu- ray discs. they are in the process of doing new technology with medical devices that maybe we can attract that technology to our community and provide more jobs." sony dadc has multiple tax abatements set to expire in three to six years. that hearing is set for july 12th at 5:30. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. also at tonight's meeting... the city council unanimously showed it's support for a future downtown convention center. the council passed a resolution to support the vigo county council in it's efforts to create a terre haute convention center. city council members say the move would bring tourists and 40-million dollars to the area through visiter spending. the county council will hold public hearings on a 1-percent food and beverage tax increase. it would generate around 2-million dollars a year and help fund the convention center project.