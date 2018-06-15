Clear

World Blood Donor Day

World Blood Donor Day

Posted: Thu Jun 14 16:35:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 16:35:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for World Blood Donor Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

recognition. the indiana blood center is celebrating donors with "world blood donor day". more than 90 thousand people donate every year. indiana blood center supplies blood products to 76 hospitals across the state. they say they're taking this day to thank donors for their generosity and all the lives they have saved. something was sizzling today in brazil, indiana -- and it wasn't just because
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Danger hot ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It