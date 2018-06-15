Speech to Text for Learning to ride a motorcycle safely

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

requires permit holders to be legally endorsed. the riding academy at "cannonball harley davidson" in terre haute is making it easier for you to get that. eight nationally certified coaches are teaching riders to be comfortable and confident on a bike. each course teaches riders different saftey techniques in real life situations. "we just want our community to be safer. we want people in our sport to go out with as much confidence as they could possibly have. it makes it safer for the riders. it makes it safer for the general public." we've linked you to more course information on our website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com today blood donors have their own special