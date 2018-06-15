Clear

Nathan Baker trial pushed back

Nathan Baker trial pushed back

Posted: Thu Jun 14 16:31:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 16:31:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Nathan Baker trial pushed back

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

trial for "nathan baker" ha been on-going this week. police say baker killed "alan sims" and "tom tharp" in august 20-15 in shoals. the state presented and rested its case yesterday. however.. due to scheduling issues.. the defense is not set to present its side until tomorrow. arguments and deliberations should happen monday. a museum in terre haute is likely getting a new home, and more space.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Danger hot ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It