Speech to Text for OTBP: Bench Worx

steps "off the beaten path".. to show you.. how "this camp" i putting the fun.. in fundamental. //////// //////// each little project has it's own story... on the surface, it's basic woodworking. but there's a deeper meaning. "so much of today's technology driven teaching is in the virtual world, but we live and walk and work in the real world." jeff schrock has made cabinets his entire life...a few years ago, he realized fewer and fewer young people could work with their hands.. and he did something about it. "what we've got to start doing is getting back to teaching kids and giving kids an opportunity to work with tools and work with their hands, and build things." that's where bench worx comes in.... "i see them gain confidence." it's a woodshop on wheels that jeff takes around the region. "one of the things i think they take away from it or i hope they do, is that work can be fun. work doesn't have to be something dreaded that we have to go do." kids have chance to complete projects, start to finish. "i made this jewelry thing for my grandmother." amya devault walks away with a gift she created... "knowing that it's my design and that hopefully they'll really like it makes me feel really special." and a good foundation to build on... "for me it is about the education, i do hope, not that they'll become woodworkers or cabinet makers but that they learn that they have abilities inside of them to do things with their own hands and think them through." just an idea to help future generations... "fulfilling, enjoyable to see them be able to create and build." and a project like benchworks...nailed it ... in terre haute with chief photojournalist mike latta, ross rowling news 10.