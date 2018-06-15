Speech to Text for Kevin's Forecast, with Strawberries You Can Count On

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

low around 64. light east southeast wind. friday a 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 69. south low around 64. light east southeast wind. friday a 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 69. south southeast wind around 6 mph. low around 64. light east southeast wind. friday a 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. friday night low around 64. light east southeast wind. friday a 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 69. south southeast wind around 6 mph. low around 64. light east southeast wind. friday a 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 69. south southeast wind around 6 mph. low around 64. light east southeast wind. friday a 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 69. south southeast wind around 6 mph. it's time once again.. to take a step .. "off the beaten path"! //////// " a woodshop on wheels,benchwo