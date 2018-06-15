Speech to Text for Olney ISO Rating

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

positive news". [c2]olney iso rating-pkg news 10's.. "bureau chief".. "gary brian".. spent time in "olney" this afternoon. he's learned.. that a low fire rating .. is "positive news" fo the community. ////// "the fire department here in olney illinois is in charge of saving peoples lives. but after a new iso rating, they are also hoping to save residents money." the department received a four rating from the insurance services office. olney was previously listed as a five. this puts the community in the top 28% of rated fire departments nationwide. the score is based on a variety of factors that judge how well the department can respond to fires. the lower the score, the better the department is rated. this rating is then given to insurances companies who use the information to set insurance rates. today i spoke with olney fire chief michael hill. he says the rating is the result of hard work from his department. "part of being a firefighter is having pride in what we do and who we are. i think it's a big accomplishment for those guys to know that all their hard work has paid off." "now the chief tells me that while a four rating is good, their ultimate goal is a three. in olney illinois, gary brian, news 10." /////// "the sunshine".. a pleasant sit to see on