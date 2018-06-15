Clear

Investigation continues after two-year-old died

An investigation continues after two-year-old died

Posted: Thu Jun 14 15:28:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 15:28:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

homicide that left a "2"-year-old boy "dead" "la-quin-ten breeland" remains behind bars at this hour. he's "the primary suspect" in the death of a "2" year-old j-quin 'jay jay' anderson". "tuesday afternoon".. "police" were called to a home "on bowman terrace" in vincennes.. to find the toddler unresponsive. "an autopsy" was conducted yesterday.. however, "officials" are still not releasing those details at this time. "breeland".. is the boy's "mother's boyfriend". he was at home at the time of the incident.. along with other siblings. [b15]sumner near drowning-vo a "2"-year-old boy continues to improve this afternoon ..
