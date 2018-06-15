Speech to Text for Investigation continues after two-year-old died

homicide that left a "2"-year-old boy "dead" "la-quin-ten breeland" remains behind bars at this hour. he's "the primary suspect" in the death of a "2" year-old j-quin 'jay jay' anderson". "tuesday afternoon".. "police" were called to a home "on bowman terrace" in vincennes.. to find the toddler unresponsive. "an autopsy" was conducted yesterday.. however, "officials" are still not releasing those details at this time. "breeland".. is the boy's "mother's boyfriend". he was at home at the time of the incident.. along with other siblings. [b15]sumner near drowning-vo a "2"-year-old boy continues to improve this afternoon ..