Clear

Police identify toddler that nearly drown

Police identify toddler that nearly drown

Posted: Thu Jun 14 15:02:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 15:02:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Police identify toddler that nearly drown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"after a near drowning accident" on tuesday. "sumner, illinois police now say".. "the boy involved in the incident" is identified as "thomas wil-low-bee". "police say".. he was playing with some family.. when he was caught-up in flood waters. "officials estimate".. he was i the water for nearly"9"-minutes. "an m-r-i" is slated for tomorrow to test for brain activity. "wil-low-bee's" condition is listed "as critical".. "but stable". [b16]nathan baker trial-mug vo "a martin county murder trial". takes "a
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Danger hot ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It