CANDLES Museum looks to receive a new home

downtown terre haute today. "a historic building" will be preserved.. and "put to educational use".. thanks "to a generous donation" by a community staple. news 10's "patrece dayton".. joins us now.. here in the studio.. "with the big news". "patrece"... ////////// we've told you in the past..the vigo county historical society is working to open their new museum in downtown terre haute. now...a big announcement about "another" museum moving downtown. bringing more growth to the area and preserving a beautiful, old building. first financial corporation announced today it is "gifting" the building that onc served as the bank's main office to "indiana landmarks". the building was built in 19- 03. it's located at 6-43 wabash avenue. indiana landmarks will repair and renovate the building structurally. then.. they will partner with "candle's holocaust museum".. t bring that educational gem to downtown terre haute. first financial donated 110- thousand dollars to help with the renovations. all to preserve an old building and help "candles" get a larger museum. "...longterm it's going to be a place where people can visit they can have fun. they can learn about history and learn about things that happened in our world so it's going to be a special place..." ///////// candles says it's excited to move closer to other museums and cultural organizations that already call downtown home. back to you. "downtown terre haute" is a happening place today!