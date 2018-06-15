Speech to Text for McMillian Adult Day Care closing for good

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"news 10".. confirms.. "mcmill adult day care" will be closing. "the group".. has provided care for more than "40"-years. news 10's "garrett brown".. joins us now "live".. with some of the reasoning "behind the closure". "garrett"... //////// this day care center behind me at one point served forty people now. but now the facility only sees half that on a daily basis. the center served as a place to drop off loved ones so many could work or run errands. but now many of these families will have to seek other alternatives. ralph newkirk says he sad to hear the recent news when it comes to mcmillan adult daycare. it's a facility he says his brother has enjoyed going to everyday. they liked the caring staff and various activities. "been going here for eight years now and hes loved every minute of it. if he could stay longer he would." the west central indiana economic development district runs the adult day care program. there have been multiple factors leading to the decision to close their doors. some of the issues involve conflict of interest laws as well as a decline of clients. "and the cost of operating a stand alone adult day care service with a declining population has just been a real challenge that we just cant bare the burden of it." the facility is set to close july sixth. that is to give some time for those using this service to find an new alternative. they just hope to find something as friendly and caring as mcmillan. "the staff has been like a second family to us and its just really sad to see it go. /////// coming up at the top of the hour ill have more reaction on the facility closing their doors. also i'll have some of the efforts made to keep this care center open. back to you. ///////// "an announcement" .. to help re-vitalize