Speech to Text for Loogootee ISTEP scores are invalid

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"out of loogootee"... [b4]x education alert-vo "as i-step scores".. at a local school.. "may be in- valid". [b5]loogootee istep scores-pkg "indiana's department of education says".. there "was" a breach "at loogootee schools" involving "i- step testing". news 10's.. "kiley thomas".. is digging for answers. she breaks down.. "what's been uncovered". /////////// an investigation is going on right now -- to figure out how "testing materials were compromised". i talked to indiana's department of education today. they say students at loogootee schools had access to "secure information" that they shouldn't have seen. this means -- their "i-step" scores -- may not count. the department of education tells me -- that students may have to go back to school in the middle of summer to "re- take" the test. i asked how many students are affected. the department says they are still investigating how deep this breach really is. ////// now.. after reaching out for comment.. "the loogootee community school corporation".. did prepare a statement.. which our newsroom received this now.. after reaching out for comment.. "the loogootee community school corporation".. did prepare a statement.. which our newsroom received this afternoon. "the superintendent says".. "an administrator" shared confidential questions "from a winter i-step grade 10 math test." in total.. "3"-questions were printed.. and provided to teachers "to prep for the spring test". "the superintendent says".. "i part.. there was no ill intent by the administrator.. the indiana department of education has determined.. that this breach "of test integrity".. necessitates the in-validation of the spring 20-18 i-step math test for some logootee high school students." he goes on to say .. "these students".. will be able to re- take the examination during the 2nd week of school in august. to review the release in its entirety.. we've placed it on our website for you.. at "w-t-h-i t-v dot com".