Clear

20 percent of Indiana’s 4.4 million registered voters cast a vote in the May 8 Primary Election

Locally Daviess County ranked close to one of the highest turn-outs in the state. They say, early voting continues to gain popularity.

Posted: Thu Jun 14 09:25:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 09:25:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for 20 percent of Indiana’s 4.4 million registered voters cast a vote in the May 8 Primary Election

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

numbers... are in !! the indiana secretary of state's office released the election results. officals say -- "20" percent of indiana's registered voters -- cast ballots. that's a significant increase -- from the 20-14 mid- terms. locally -- daviess county... ranked close to one of the highest turn-outs in the state. they say, early voting continues to gain popularity. and.. more new information this mid-day --
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Danger hot ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It