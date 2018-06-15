Speech to Text for ISTEP scores invalid; State confirms testing breach at Loogootee Schools

"i-step" scores at loogootee schools -- may not count. indiana's department of education says -- there was a "breach" ... at loogootee schools involving "i- step" testing. they say -- students had access to "secure information" ... that they shouldn't have seen. this means students may have to go back to school in the middle of summer -- to "re-take" the test. we asked the state -- how many students are affected ?? they say -- they are still investigating how deep... this breach is. we reached out to the superintendent of loogootee school corporation. they are aware of the issue -- and preparing a statement. we will have more on this -- on news 10 first at five.