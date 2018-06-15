Clear

ISTEP scores invalid; State confirms testing breach at Loogootee Schools

ISTEP scores at a local school may be invalid. Indiana's Department of Education says there was a breach at Loogootee Schools involving ISTEP testing.

Posted: Thu Jun 14 09:15:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 09:15:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for ISTEP scores invalid; State confirms testing breach at Loogootee Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"i-step" scores at loogootee schools -- may not count. indiana's department of education says -- there was a "breach" ... at loogootee schools involving "i- step" testing. they say -- students had access to "secure information" ... that they shouldn't have seen. this means students may have to go back to school in the middle of summer -- to "re-take" the test. we asked the state -- how many students are affected ?? they say -- they are still investigating how deep... this breach is. we reached out to the superintendent of loogootee school corporation. they are aware of the issue -- and preparing a statement. we will have more on this -- on news 10 first at five. the 20-18 primary election voter turn-out
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Danger hot ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It