Speech to Text for Colored lights on cars illegal in Indiana

in indiana. that's happening "july first". news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain.. the changes you can expect. //////// the new law has to do with the lights on your car. we're talking about the headlights and tail-lights. starting july first -- the lights must be amber or white. other colors -- will be illegal. that includes green -- purple -- red -- blue. these lights are typically added on to the car... not in original model. if you stand in front or behind your car -- any colored lights that can be seen are illegal. that is -- expect for red tail lights. that's according to sergent joe watts with indiana state police he says it can be a light around the rim or even lights underneath your car that can be seen to the front. "if you have decorative lights on the side of your vehicle, maybe glow lights underneath on the side, those are legal unless they can be seen from the front. if they can be seen from the front that is not legal. " red tail lights are allowed. the blue-ish "l-e-d" lights are still okay. any other color -- will be soon be illegal. we're going to break down why the change and the consequense for not following these guidelines. next -- 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. to clear up confusion on the roads. that's with a new law -- cracking down on colored lights on cars. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain.. the changes you need to act on now! //////// "5:30" -- we told you colored lights will be illegal starting july first. if you stand in front or behind your car -- any colored lights that can be seen are not allowed. lights should be "white" or amber. that is -- expect for red tail lights. at "6" -- let's break down what will happen if you don't make the proper changes. sergent joe watts with indiana state police says they will be pulling people over for colored lights. he says they will issue warnings first to give people some extra time. then -- they expect to give people tickets. he says -- that can be between "175 dollars to 250". police say the goal of getting rid of these decorative lights -- is to eliminate confusion for drivers. "part of the change to bring about with this law is that a police car behind me, a firefighter behind me. we just want people to have white or amber facing to the front so there's no confusion on what that car is behind you " new law -- takes effect july first. live -- kt news 10.