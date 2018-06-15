Speech to Text for Timmy Herrin signs with Indians

major league baseball organization... former terre haute south star timmy herrin today signed with the indians and will not return to iu next year for his senior season... cleveland took the left-handed pitcher in the 29th round of last weeks mlb draft... herrin earned a one- hundred thousand dollar signing bonus with the indians..... during his junior campaign the six-five southpaw was six and ohh for the hoosiers with a 3.22 era.....