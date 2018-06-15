Clear

With a strong area of high pressure slipping over the Valley, expect several sunny days ahead.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Not too humid. High: 86° Thursday night: Partly cloudy and not as cool. Low: 62° Friday: Partly sunny. Becoming hot and humid. High: 90°

Posted: Thu Jun 14 03:27:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 05:36:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Detailed Forecast: With a strong area of high pressure slipping over the Valley, expect several sunny days ahead. For Thursday, the cooler sector of the high will be control the weather which means sunshine with a breeze that features a northerly tilt. This will keep the humidity down as cooler and drier air blows in from the north. By the end of the weekend, the high will glide east and start bringing in a warm southwesterly breeze. This will increase heat and blow in heat from the central plains. 90s look likely for the weekend. Our rain chances for the next several days look relatively slim.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
