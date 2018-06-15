Speech to Text for With a strong area of high pressure slipping over the Valley, expect several sunny days ahead.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Detailed Forecast: With a strong area of high pressure slipping over the Valley, expect several sunny days ahead. For Thursday, the cooler sector of the high will be control the weather which means sunshine with a breeze that features a northerly tilt. This will keep the humidity down as cooler and drier air blows in from the north. By the end of the weekend, the high will glide east and start bringing in a warm southwesterly breeze. This will increase heat and blow in heat from the central plains. 90s look likely for the weekend. Our rain chances for the next several days look relatively slim.