Timmy Herrin signs with Cleveland Indians

Former THS star joins Indians organization

Posted: Wed Jun 13 19:38:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 13 19:38:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Timmy Herrin signs with Cleveland Indians

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

major league baseball organization... former terre haute south star timmy herrin today signed with the indians and will not return to iu next year for his senior season... cleveland took the left-handed pitcher in the 29th round of last weeks mlb draft... herrin earned a one- hundred thousand dollar signing bonus with the indians..... during his junior campaign the six-five southpaw was six and ohh for the hoosiers with a 3.22 era..... wayne newton post 346 is off to a four and one start
