Speech to Text for Post 346 beats Rockville

in the american legion baseball season.... post 346 hosted rockville.... former turkey run star george munoz singles to left to give rockville a one-nothing lead in the first.... bottom half of the inning....brigha m booe up with two on....he brings them both home with a base hit to right....post 346 takes a two-one lead .... top second....nice piece of hittnig by hunter michalic.....he gets the rbi groundout to second to tie things at two..... bottom third...colin salyers starts a big inning for wayne newton...he connects on a two run double to break up the tie.... post 346 would bat around in the third ....jason mundell drives in two more for post 346 with a hit to center... post 346 scores four times in the third... that was the difference.....po st 346 beats rockville six- three.... [e6]toss to break-------------------