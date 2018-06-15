Clear

Here comes a cool down!

Here comes a cool down!

Posted: Wed Jun 13 19:31:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 13 19:31:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Here comes a cool down!

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

midnight. thursday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 63. light east wind. [d3]kevin throws to break around 59. north wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. thursday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 63. light east wind. [d3]kevin throws to break around 59. north wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. thursday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 63. light east wind. [d3]kevin throws to break around 59. north wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. thursday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 63. light east wind. [d3]kevin throws to break around 59. north wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. thursday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 63. light east wind. [d3]kevin throws to break around 59. north wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. thursday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 63. light east wind. [d3]kevin throws to break around 59. north wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. thursday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 63. light east wind. [d3]kevin throws to break welcome
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Danger hot ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It