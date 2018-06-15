Clear

Strawberry Fest setup

Posted: Wed Jun 13 19:21:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 13 19:21:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Strawberry Fest setup

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a sweet treat tomorrow. it's the 30th annual strawberry festival in downtown terre haute! the first congregational church hosts the event. you'll find the church at 6th and ohio streets. the festival begins at 10 a.m and will continue until 8 p.m. you can make advance orders until 4 p.m. we've linked you to more information at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. with warm weather ...comes summer
