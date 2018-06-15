Speech to Text for Burl Ives Day

smalltown hero. june 14th is "burl ives day" in newton illinois. ives is originally from jasper county. he's best known for his role as the snowman in the rudolph christmas special. "burl ives days" begin tomorrow with a free concert. the concert begins at 11am at peterson park. on friday the new christy minstrels will be at the newton community high school. the concert begins at 7pm and costs 20 dollars. the event also includes a burl ives traveling museum. brittany schackmann with the embarras river tourism council says the event helps spotlight jasper county. "it's important to us because we want to get the word out there about newton. we do this just to bring new faces into jasper county." for more information visit our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. folks in the wabash valley are in for