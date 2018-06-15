Speech to Text for Nail Salon trip ends with loss of money

for one wabash valley woman. that's after she said the salon "forged" a tip on her receipt. and now -- she's using her experience as a warning to other people. news 10's alia blackburn joins us now to explain why she feels she was wronged. bobbye scott told me she's already filed a complaint with the federal trade commission and the better business bureau. for her -- she says it's not about money -- it's about making sure this doesn't happen to you. "sadly, don't be so trusting... not everybody out there is honest..." bobbye scott is a little more cautious these days. that's after getting her nails done at a local salon... "i was charged $20. i used my debit card and gave a cash tip, and i left the tip area and the total area blank." it wasn't a problem -- until bobbye checked her bank account. that's because -- she said -- the salon took out "more" money -- so she went back to talk to the owner. "her copy of the receipt had $10 written in the tip area...and what looked like $35 as the total, if i recall right, and i told her that wasn't my handwriting at all and she wasn't willing to give me a refund... so i ended up just leaving and she kept both receipts." standup: "we reached out to the accused salon to confirm if this situation happened, but did not receive a response. however, we did hear back from the better business bureau and that's where we found out ways that you can protect yourself if you're in a similar situation." be clear when filling out your receipt... the b-b-b- says "never" leave the tip line blan -- either write zero or another amount. make sure it's easy to read so there's no doubt in the total. and always keep a copy of your receipt... the b-b-b recommends holding on to it for at least a year. "if we don't speak up, nobody will know and it'll continue..." and for bobbye -- who's already been in contact with the f-t-c- and b-b-b- ... she hopes others will be a little less trusting... "if it happened to me, i'm sure it's happening to many other people and they're not noticing it." we have more suggestions from the b-b-b that were not included in this story ... to see them all -- visit our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com. back to you. we've introduced you to "colton