Speech to Text for Saturn Petcare not coming to Seelyville

200 new jobs could be coming to vigo county... but residents of one town are disappointed. instead of moving to seelyville... "saturn petcare" plans to use the old pfizer building in southern vigo county. news 10's heather good spoke with seelyville residents who say they were surprised the deal to buy the former kellogg's snack plant fell through. she joins us now live in seelyville with more on the move. this empty building is going to stay empty... at least for the time being. people living in this area say they were excited a new business could be coming to town. now... they're wondering if this facility will ever be back up a running. covered: "it's really kind of an eyesore when you drive through here everyday so it's a shame that they couldn't come to an agreement." folks in seelyville say they were hopeful 2- hundred new jobs would come to town... but those hopes were dashed tuesday night at the vigo county council meeting when news broke saturn petcare would not be moving into the former kellogg's snack plant. tracie taylor says, "unfortunately, this area, we don't have a lot of new growth and with all the diminishing of the jobs like sony dadc, we haven't had a lot of new industry in here so i hate to see us lose that because the east side needs jobs." rodney bryan, drives by plant each day, says, "we've lost a lot, you know, metal industry going out years ago and all that, we've lost a lot of jobs." the seelvyville council approved a 10-year tax abatement for saturn petcare as part of a package to get the company to come here. but officials say the deal fell apart because kellogg's and saturn could not meet on a purchase agreement. now the saturn petcare has plans to fill a different vacant vigo county property. the county council preliminarily approved a 10- year tax abatement to get saturn in the former pfizer building. now a committee will discuss the proposal before the council makes a final decision. loudermilk says, "that is a good property and it would be nice for us to be able to get a tenant in there that is productive and is providing jobs for the community." back in seelyville... residents wonder how much longer the kellogg's plant will sit empty. "i do feel it's going to take the right kind of company and it's probably going to take a while before they can sell it. i hope not. i hope that somebody will come in. you hate to see a building sit empty for a long time." the tax abatement for kellogg's is expired... so even though no work is being done here... the company will have to pay full taxes on the property. live in seelyville, heather good, news 10.