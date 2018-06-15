Speech to Text for Vincennes man charged in the death of 2-year-old

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after the death of a 2-year-old boy. vincennes police say they responded to a home on bowman terrace yesterday afternoon. that's where they found 2- year-old "jaqreion anderson" unresponsive. medical crews tried to rescucitate the boy but were unsuccessful. authorities arrested "laquentin breeland". he's the boyfriend of the boy's mother. he faces several preliminary charges. they include reckless homicide... neglect...and serious bodily injury. a terre haute man is dead after a construction