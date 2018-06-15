Clear

Vincennes man charged in the death of 2-year-old

Posted: Wed Jun 13 19:17:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 13 19:17:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

after the death of a 2-year-old boy. vincennes police say they responded to a home on bowman terrace yesterday afternoon. that's where they found 2- year-old "jaqreion anderson" unresponsive. medical crews tried to rescucitate the boy but were unsuccessful. authorities arrested "laquentin breeland". he's the boyfriend of the boy's mother. he faces several preliminary charges. they include reckless homicide... neglect...and serious bodily injury. a terre haute man is dead after a construction
