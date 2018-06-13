Speech to Text for The Colton Strong Toy Drive

"this terre haute little boy" was an inspiration to many.. especially for children in the hospital.. he gave them strength "to press on". well, this past christmas.. "colton" passed away. but he's still moving mountains.. and he's doing it "with the help of his family". news 10's.. "abby kirk".. explains "what's unfolding". "abby"... /////////// susie. when colton passed away in december.. it left a hole in the hearts of the wabash valley. especially the murray family. and for the first time since his passing .. they say they're ready to talk. /////// ////// nat this smile.... nat and his strength----is what captured the hearts of so many near and far .... a terre haute boy fighting one tough battle went viral on social media. "it was very unexpected." colton murray was "colton strong..." for nearly "two years." born with down syndrome...colt on also had rare heart defects. he lost his fight last decemeber.... "we try to smile a lot and be happy for him." it was just days before christmas.... a moment colton's parents and brother ....will never forget. "santa came...and we took all the presents out." "you just kind of imagine what it would be like for him to open it ...and play with them." in the midst of colton's journey...kim and matt murray say "riley hospital for children" in indianapolis became their second home. --dad "couldn't imagine doing it without riley ..." ---mom "and you could just tell they loved colton." they say the hospital is the reason they kept fighting.... nat and---now they say it's "their" time to give back. the murray family is starting a "colton strong toy drive"... nat "this was colton's favorite toy..." they are asking for new toys...to donate to riley.... next month. and the family also plans to donate the toys intially wrapped for "colton" on christmas day. nat helping kids at riley feel brave in months to come. nat ///////// if you like to help the murray family. we will have a list of places you can drop off toys at. there is no set date for when the toy drive ends. we will let you know when there is one. back to you. ///////// some clouds are still