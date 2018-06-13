Speech to Text for It is so humid...when will it stop?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

low around 59. north wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. thursday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 63. light east wind. [d3]weather quiz question-fs here's a look at today's weather then mostly clear, with a low around 59. north wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. thursday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 63. light east wind. then mostly clear, with a low around 59. north wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. thursday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 63. light east wind. then mostly clear, with a low around 59. north wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. thursday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 63. light east wind. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. then mostly clear, with a low around 59. north wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. thursday sunny, with a high near 85. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 63. light east wind. here's a look at today's weather quiz question.