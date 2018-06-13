Speech to Text for Community Garden and storm damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now the potential for flooding, many communities are feeling the effects. storm team 10s chris piper joins us now live. he's at a place that's done surprisingly well through the changing weather. patrece and rondrell, i'm live here at the isu community garden. now this may be surprising to you, but even through the weather, the garden is doing okay, and here's why. after being in near drought conditions, local gardens welcome the recent rainfall. "most of the plants out here in the garden have been just getting by, so this moisture that we just got, which was close to three inches, has been extremely beneficial." patti weaver is the manager of the isu community garden. she says when it comes to plants, you can water them all you want, but what they really need is rainfall. "i don't know why, or what it is, but rain water is what the ground, and the vegetation in this world need." with recent dry weather, and now plenty of rainfall, some people are looking at the potential for flooding. however, weaver says the garden is pretty safe from that. "we're high enough elevation and in town enough, and the soil drains so quickly that after a two and a half, three inch rain, you don't even see puddles." and as the summer progresses, weaver says the best thing for the garden, is more rain, combined with warm temperatures. "we need the temperatures, you know, 85 to 90 is good, a 95 we can deal with occassionally, but we really need the adequate rain as everybody needs." so the next gloomy, rainy day we have, remember it's helping make everything green again. now if you can see some of these plants behind me, they are doing well, in fact, weaver says she has seen a lot of growth just in the past week. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. hey kevin what's